Fisker (FSR) Expands Its Presence in Europe With 3 New Markets

Fisker Inc. FSR announced its launch in three European countries: Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Customers of three new markets can now visit country-specific websites to reserve and order a Fisker Ocean.



The deliveries for newly added markets are planned to start at the end of September. Residents of all three countries will enjoy the same direct-sales model as inhabitants in other European markets. Benefits of comprehensive Fisker service and sales support will also be available for these new launches. The automaker plans to implement its existing European strategy in new markets, and establish both retail locations and delivery and service centers in proximity to major cities.



Fisker’s first vehicle is now being delivered in Europe and the United States. The vehicles that are being delivered and can be reserved include the Fisker PEAR with a base price of $29,900 and the Fisker Ronin with a base price of $385,000. Prices of vehicles for European markets will be released later in 2023.



The automaker released additional details on its Fisker Ocean Force E, the off-road package for Fisker Ocean all-electric sport utility vehicle.



Per Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker, Force E is company’s effort to bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world and help people get over negatives associated with the internal combustion vehicles that have dominated the segment for decades.



Force E is designed to maximize Fisker Ocean’s outstanding torque, power and best-in-class range for sustainable off-roading adventure. Force E will be available at vehicle purchase and as a post-purchase add-on package. Initially it will be available for all-wheel drive Fisker Ocean One and Extreme trims, and available for Ultra trim later.



Force E package includes 33-inch tires on 20-inch wheels, higher ground clearance, specialized dampers, front and rear skid plates, and an underbody plate. It also contains a special off-road mode, delivering off-road-performance powertrain settings, that will be delivered via over-the air update. An optional roof basket to improve the package will be available separately.



The package is scheduled to be available in first-quarter 2024 and the pricing will be announced on company’s website when reservations open.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FSR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space include Oshkosh Corporation OSK, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN and Gentex Corporation GNTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 126.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved north by $1.74 and $1.55, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year increases of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 34 cents and 37 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 7 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

