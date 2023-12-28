Fisker (FSR) Commences Deliveries of Ocean Sports in U.K.

Fisker FSR began the deliveries of its Ocean Sport electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), marking a new milestone for the company. The automaker handed over its first unit to a customer at the Fisker Lounge London, located in the Westfield London mall.



Per Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, the Fisker Ocean Sport is an affordable vehicle comprising design, innovation and sustainability, which are the company’s core brand values.



The Ocean Sport has a 73 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, along with a front-mounted motor developing 275 hp, which enables it to accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in seven seconds. It is rated at 288 miles in the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.



In the United States, Ocean Sport has a starting price of $38,999, much less than the prices of the all-wheel drive Ocean Ultra and the Ocean Extreme.



The vehicle features a 17.1-inch touchscreen, 20-inch F7 AeroStealth wheels, a digital rearview mirror, automatic emergency braking, a Fisker Intelligent Pilot driver assistance system, a panoramic glass roof and a power liftgate.



It operates in two modes, namely, Fun mode and Earth mode. The Fun mode supports spirited driving, while the Earth mode offers maximum efficiency.



As a crossover SUV, Ocean Sport has an edge over its popular counterparts, the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, due to its affordable pricing.

FSR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Stellantis N.V. STLA, Volvo VLVLY, and BYD Company Limited BYDDY.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12.3% and 11.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 6 cents and 33 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 70.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved 8 cents and 7 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 35.7% and 74.7%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 has moved up 62 cents in the past 90 days. The EPS estimate for 2024 has inched up by a penny in the past 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.