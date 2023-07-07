Fisker Exceeded Targeted Assembly Rate Of 80 Units Per Day At The End Of June

(RTTNews) - Electric vehicles maker Fisker, Inc. (FSR) announced Friday its vehicle production volume for the second quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of this year, 1,022 of the class-leading Fisker Ocean SUVs were produced in Austria for customers as well as marketing and engineering purposes.

Fisker said it exceeded its targeted assembly rate of 80 units per day at the end of June and expects vehicles produced to exceed 1,400 in early July.

Looking ahead, Fisker is investing in additional battery pack capacity to protect the compressed manufacturing timeline this year and support higher volumes than originally anticipated next year.

