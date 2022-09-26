Fisker Climbs; Targets India Debut In July

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are up more than 3 percent on Monday morning trade. According to Reuters, the company will start selling its electric SUV Ocean by next July. Fisker had signed an agreement with Magna International to produce Ocean brands at its Austrian unit and to ship to India. The company has plans to manufacture its brands locally by 2026.

Currently, shares are at $8.27, up 3.57 percent from the previous close of $7.99 on a volume of 1,850,003.

