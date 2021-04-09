Fisker Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FSR

In trading on Friday, shares of Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.38, changing hands as low as $15.17 per share. Fisker Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.70 per share, with $31.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.30.

