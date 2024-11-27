Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Reports Strong Interim Results

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited ( (FSPKF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited presented to its investors.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited is a renowned manufacturer and marketer of medical device products and systems, specializing in respiratory care and sleep apnea treatment across hospital and homecare settings.

In its 2025 Interim Report, the company posted robust financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, achieving a record operating revenue of $951.2 million, an 18% increase from the previous year. The net profit after tax soared by 43% to $153.2 million, signaling strong growth and strategic product launches.

Key highlights include significant revenue growth in its Hospital and Homecare segments, with Hospital revenue rising by 21% to $591.4 million, driven by new product introductions and clinical practice changes. The Homecare segment also saw a 14% increase, reaching $359.4 million in revenue. The company maintained a gross margin of 61.9%, and announced an interim dividend of 18.5 cents per share, reflecting a 3% increase from the prior year.

The company continued to expand its global footprint with the launch of new products in major markets like the United States and the operational commencement of its manufacturing facility in Guangzhou, China. These strategic initiatives are aimed at sustaining profitable growth by enhancing product offerings and operational efficiencies.

Looking forward, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is focused on achieving its gross margin target of 65% while continuing to invest in research and development. The company remains committed to creating world-leading products and expanding its global presence in collaboration with healthcare providers.

