Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Issues New Equity Securities

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, with a total of 462,869 ordinary shares now fully paid and issued. This move is likely to attract attention from investors keen on the healthcare sector’s potential growth and expansion opportunities. The issuance reflects the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance its capital structure.

