Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (FSPKF) Price Target Increased by 33.37% to 24.19

The average one-year price target for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (OTCPK:FSPKF) has been revised to $24.19 / share. This is an increase of 33.37% from the prior estimate of $18.14 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.52 to a high of $28.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.77% from the latest reported closing price of $17.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 22.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSPKF is 0.13%, an increase of 40.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.94% to 42,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,790K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,197K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSPKF by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,841K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSPKF by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,831K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSPKF by 3.95% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,510K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,005K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSPKF by 4.53% over the last quarter.

