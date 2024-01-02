News & Insights

Fisher Investments denies media report on sale talks with Advent

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 02, 2024 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fisher Investments on Tuesday said it was not in sale talks, after a media report said the money management firm was in talks to be acquired by private equity firm Advent International.

The Wall Street Journal first reported earlier on Tuesday that Advent International was considering a deal for Fisher, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Fisher Investments is not being bought by Advent International, or anyone else—plain and simple," Fisher Investments said in a statement.

Fisher Investments, founded by billionaire Ken Fisher in 1979, manages money for individuals and institutional investors. As of Dec. 31, the firm had over $236 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

