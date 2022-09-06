FISH and CHIPS: To make Biden’s CHIPS Act successful, we need Fresh International Scholars and H1-B reform (FISH)

A recently published Politico special report identifies an immigration shortfall as the primary impediment to President Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act and its objective of spawning an American industrial renaissance. Indeed, if the United States is to lead in pioneering fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing, it must recruit the best and brightest students, scientists, and engineers from around the world. To revive high-tech manufacturing in the United States and promote an economic resurgence, the United States needs international scholars and H1-B visa reform.

Fortunately, the United States already has a strong talent pipeline through its excellent universities. Over 1 million international students are in the U.S. today, contributing new ideas and fresh thinking to our classrooms and billions of dollars to our economy.

International students pursue degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields at significantly greater rates than their American counterparts. We don’t need to work hard to find the world’s best scientists and engineers — they’re right here, on our university campuses. However, today's student visas only allow an international STEM graduate to stay in the U.S. for up to three years after graduating. Our ability to leverage these graduates' talents and the fruits of their education is limited without visa reform.

Immigrants have demonstrated the ability and willingness to contribute immensely to the U.S. economy. The majority of billion-dollar American firms were founded or co-founded by immigrants or their children, and almost 80% of American unicorns (privately-held billion-dollar firms) have an immigrant founder or an immigrant in a key leadership role, according to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy. A quick look at the founders and leadership of American tech giants, from Sundar Pichai (CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent) to Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and previously PayPal) to Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) and many others illustrates this research.

Immigration reform is particularly crucial at a time when employers are struggling to find workers. Extending the work authorization of American-educated professionals from around the world could help mitigate inflation caused by labor shortages: As Curtis Dubay, Chief Economist at The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote, “The worker shortage is one of many contributing factors… fueling inflation.”

Nowhere is the labor shortage more acute than in pioneering tech fields. This is why American tech giants have traditionally lobbied for immigration reform: Even before the COVID-induced labor shortage, they’ve been unable to find a sufficient pool of American citizens with the skills required, so they’re turning to countries like Canada largely to take advantage of Canadian immigration policy.

Despite Congress and the White House investing heavily in semiconductor manufacturing, currently the United States simply does not have the workforce with the right skills to build this new industry. One study found that for the U.S. to be self-sufficient in chip production, we would need to add an additional 300,000 fabrication jobs. The Arizona foundry being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is months behind schedule because the firm can’t find enough engineers and skilled technicians to build it.

One potential answer to this problem is immigration reform. If Congress were to increase immigration pathways and visa quotas for skilled workers and prioritize those with high-demand STEM skills - this would give American tech giants and investors like TSMC access to the brightest minds from around the world and empower their contributions to American society.

Many of these bright minds are already here on our university campuses. As a solution to labor shortages and insufficient tech talent, Congress should extend the duration of OPT and CPT benefits for all international students, and exempt those with in-demand STEM degrees from green card caps and the H-1B visa lottery. Let’s call this strategy Fresh International Scholars and H1-B reform (FISH).

These changes would be substantially beneficial to the United States, regardless of chips and semiconductors. They would let America attract the best and brightest from around the world, and build the workforce of tomorrow while boosting labor productivity and potentially spawning the next billion-dollar American tech firm.

About the Author: Sasha Ramani is the Head of Corporate Strategy for MPOWER Financing, a Public Benefit Corporation which offers scholarships and no-cosigner loans to international students coming to North America. To learn more about MPOWER Financing, please visitwww.mpowerfinancing.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.