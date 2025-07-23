Fiserv's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Fiserv, Inc. FI has reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 beat the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FI stock has gained 3% in a year, underperforming the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 29.3% and 16.5%, respectively.

Fiserv's Quarterly Details

Processing and services’ revenues of $4.3 billion rose 4% on a year-over-year basis but missed our estimate of $4.5 billion. Revenues in the Product segment were $1.2 billion, rising 25.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual and outpacing our anticipation of $1.1 billion.

Revenues from Merchant Solutions were $2.6 billion, rising 9.7% year over year. However, the figure missed our estimate of $2.8 billion. The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.6 billion, marking a 7.2% increase from the year-ago quarter and beating our anticipation $2.5 billion.

Operating margin for the Merchant Solutions segment was 34.6%, down 200 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The Financial Solutions segment’s operating margin was 48.7%, increasing 280 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of FI

Fiserv exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $999 million compared with $1.2 billion in first-quarter 2025. The long-term debt was $28.1 billion compared with $27 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

FI generated $1.7 billion in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $1.2 billion. Capital expenditure was $479 million. The company repurchased 12.2 million shares for $2.2 billion in the quarter.

Fiserv's 2025 Guidance

The company updated adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.15-$10.3 compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $10.1-$10.3. The mid-point ($10.23) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Fiserv anticipates year-over-year earnings growth of 15-17%. FI updated its organic revenues growth outlook to approximately 10% from the preceding quarter’s view of 10-12%.

Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Earnings Snapshots

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings were $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and rising 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG has reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

