Fiserv's New CEO Sees a Changed Payments Landscape

Frank Bisignano will face a changed payments world when he takes the helm of Fiserv in July.

Bisignano, currently president and COO, is succeeding Jeffery Yabuki as CEO of Fiserv (Ticker: FISV), whose shares have dropped more than 13% since March. Yabuki will be executive chairman for rest of 2020.

Fiserv, with headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., provides payments and financial-services technology to banks, thrifts, credit unions, and securities broker dealers. The management change comes as Covid-19 has caused businesses across the U.S. to close to stem the spread of the virus. Millions of people are working from home, resulting in a rise in e-commerce and online delivery.

Fiserv is seeing “a great acceleration in digital. We’re seeing it in serving our thousands of institutional clients,” Bisignano said in an interview from his home in New Jersey. At the same time, “people physically being with each other is decelerating quite a bit.”

Covid-19 will alter the payments landscape, but Bisignano isn’t sure how. “No one has a crystal ball to figure out what is going to be the new norm,” he said. “There will be changes.”

In January, Fiserv observed what the pandemic was doing in Asia and prepared for the virus’s spread to other countries where it operates. By mid-March, 85% of its roughly 44,000 employees were working remotely.

About 4,800 hourly employees who must staff Fiserv’s operational centers to serve clients have received a 25% pay raise, Bisignano said. During the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, police and firefighters were considered essential workers, he said. With the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses and doctors, as well as workers that keep America going, are considered essential. “We have our fair share of them.”

Bisignano is well known on Wall street, having been a top lieutenant at JPMorgan Chase (JPM) under CEO James Dimon.

He also isn’t new to managing during difficult times. Bisignano turned around First Data, the payments company acquired by KKR (KKR) in 2007. The $29 billion deal, one of the largest during the private-equity boom of 2005 to 2007, was completed right before the financial crisis of 2008. It turned out to be an albatross.

First Data struggled with a huge debt load—most of it attributable to the leveraged buyout—and was unprofitable for several years. It went through several CEOs before Bisignano joined in April 2013. KKR valued First Data that year at 70 cents on the dollar, Reuters reported. (KKR invested $7 billion equity in the original deal, and followed up with $300 million in 2013.)

Bisignano pushed new products at First Data, including cloud-based software for small and medium-size businesses. It acquired Clover, a payments startup, in 2013, and then CardConnect in 2017. First Data became profitable in 2015 and went public that October.

The turnaround was complete in 2019 when Fiserv announced a $22 billion deal to buy First Data. It was among a trio of large payments-company transactions that year, including Fidelity National Information Services buying WorldPay for $35 billion. Global Payments also bought TSYS for $21.5 billion.

Bisignano declined to discuss possible merger and acquisitions for Fiserv, saying only: “First Data is Fiserv.” Fiserv, he said, remains committed to investing $500 million in innovation and technology, which will go to organic investments. Bisignano pointed to Clover, the point-of-sale system that helps businesses accept payments, as a leader and one of the places Fiserv will invest in and build.

“The world wants innovation, the world wants creativity,” Bisignano said. “We are completely committed to it. We’ll see how it all shakes out. We will be the leader in fintech and payments.”

