Fiserv's (NASDAQ:FISV) investors will be pleased with their respectable 63% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shareholders have enjoyed a 63% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 52% (not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Fiserv achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.8% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 10% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:FISV Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Fiserv's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Fiserv shares lost 12% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 18%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 10% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fiserv better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Fiserv has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

