Fiserv's (FISV) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported disappointing second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.



Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 71 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.81 increased 16% year over year, matching the consensus mark. Adjusted revenues of $4.51 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.4%, increasing 1.3% year over year.



Organic revenue growth was 10% in the quarter, driven by 14% growth and 9% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Processing and Services’ revenues of $3.92 billion increased 5.9% year over year, beating our estimates by 1.8%. Revenues in the Product segment were $832 million, up 10.3% year over year.



Revenues from Merchant Acceptance came in at $2.07 billion, 8.9% higher than the year-ago figure. The operating margin was 34.7%, which beat our estimate by 10.1%. The Fintech segment reported revenues of $784 million, indicating 2.4% decline. The Payments segment reported revenues of $1.65 billion, reflecting growth of 8.6%, which compares to our estimates of $1.68 billion.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fiserv exited the second quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.05 billion. Long-term debt was $21.9 billion. FISV generated $1.13 billion in net cash from operating activities, while free cash flow was $861 million. Capital expenditures were $339 million. The company repurchased 13.3 million shares for $1.5 billion in the quarter.

2023 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $7.4-$7.5, up from the prior guidance of $7.3-$7.4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of earning is pegged at $7.37 per share, which is lower than the guided range. The company anticipates the earnings per share growth to be in the band of 12-14%. FISV expects revenue growth of 7-9%, of which 14-16% relates to organic growth.

