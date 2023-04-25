Fiserv's (FISV) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Fiserv, Inc.FISV reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 69 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.58 increased 12.9% year over year, beating the consensus mark by 1.3%. Earnings beat our estimate by 2.6%. Adjusted revenues of $4.28 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and increased 9.5% year over year. Revenues surpassed our estimates by 4.7%.

Organic revenue growth was 13% in the quarter, driven by growth of 18%, 3% and 13% in the Acceptance, Fintech and Payments segments, respectively.

Fiserv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Details

Processing and services’ revenues of $3.7 billion increased 9.2% year over year. Revenues for the Product segment were $874 million, up 12.92% year over year.



Revenues for the Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology and Payments and Network segments were $1.85 billion, $792 million and $1.63 billion, up 12.1%, 18% and 11.4%, respectively, year over year. Adjusted revenues for the Payments and Network segment increased 11.3% year over year.



Adjusted operating income of $1.44 billion was up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin of 33.6% expanded 160 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fiserv exited the first quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.05 billion. Long-term debt was $21.9 billion. FISV generated $1.13 billion of net cash from operating activities, while free cash flow was $861 million. Capital expenditures were $339 million. The company repurchased 13.3 million shares for $1.5 billion in the quarter.

2023 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated in the range of $7.3-$7.4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.32, lower than the midpoint of the guided range ($7.35). The company anticipates the EPS growth to be in the band of 12-14%. FISV expects organic revenue growth of 8-9%.

Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 52 cents from non-recurring items) came in at $1.43, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% on a reported basis from the year-ago figure. The top line was down 3% on a local currency basis.

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimates by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. First-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. The bottom line declined 14.4% year over year, impacted by restructuring costs and foreign currency fluctuations. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues decreased 2.2% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.