Fiserv (XTRA:FIV) Price Target Increased by 28.62% to 159.58

The average one-year price target for Fiserv (XTRA:FIV) has been revised to 159,58 € / share. This is an increase of 28.62% from the prior estimate of 124,07 € dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 108,46 € to a high of 225,50 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.26% from the latest reported closing price of 109,86 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,030 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIV is 0.51%, an increase of 21.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 587,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 29,720K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,590K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIV by 25.22% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 20,242K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,104K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIV by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,067K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,267K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIV by 26.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,695K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,391K shares , representing a decrease of 67.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIV by 57.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,844K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,716K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIV by 29.84% over the last quarter.

