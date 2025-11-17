Fiserv (XTRA:FIV) Price Target Decreased by 41.40% to 85.60

The average one-year price target for Fiserv (XTRA:FIV) has been revised to 85,60 € / share. This is a decrease of 41.40% from the prior estimate of 146,06 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43,80 € to a high of 227,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.64% from the latest reported closing price of 55,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an decrease of 3,012 owner(s) or 99.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIV is 0.38%, an increase of 31.49%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAM Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

