Fiserv Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Fiserv (NYSE:FI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Fiserv.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $108,450, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $227,934.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $285.0 for Fiserv during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fiserv's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fiserv's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $285.0 in the last 30 days.

Fiserv Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $57.5 $55.8 $56.71 $285.00 $56.7K 0 30 FI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $52.6 $51.0 $51.74 $280.00 $51.7K 0 30 FI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $44.7 $44.5 $44.5 $185.00 $44.5K 48 11 FI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $121.2 $118.3 $120.45 $115.00 $36.1K 6 0 FI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $119.7 $118.9 $119.7 $115.00 $35.9K 6 6

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

In light of the recent options history for Fiserv, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Fiserv's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,856,960, the FI's price is up by 6.38%, now at $227.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

