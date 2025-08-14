Fiserv Stock Plummets 42% in 6 Months: Should You Play or Let It Go?

Fiserv, Inc.’s FI stock has plummeted 41.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline and against the 5.4% rise in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

FI’s industry peers, Sezzle SEZL and Mastercard MA, have gained 2.3% and 62.6% during the same period, respectively.

Recent performance depicts Fiserv shares declining 18.3% in the past month. Sezzle has dropped 30.9%, while Mastercard has risen 5% in the past month.

Some investors may find the drop in the FI stock appealing, while others may take it as a caution. Hence, let us delve deeper to find out whether investors should buy the dip or refrain from acting.

Fiserv’s Way Into Stablecoin: A Golden Opportunity

FI’s tactical approach to launch its FIUSD stablecoin in partnership with PayPal is a well-tailored effort to maintain its market dominance amid the digital payments’ evolution. The stablecoin market is exponentially growing, and its daily transaction volume is anticipated to reach at least $250 billion in the next three years.

Fiserv can leverage its expansive network of 10,000 banks and nearly six million merchants to secure a massive distribution channel for FIUSD, dodging the pain of building a user base from scratch.

Partnering with PayPal positions Fiserv as a forward-thinking innovator. The company aims to provide a bank-friendly stablecoin solution, allowing traditional financial institutions to adopt blockchain technology without risking exposure. Reducing threats deepens client relationships and removes the need for agile fintechs as intermediaries.

With the recent introduction of the GENIUS Act, which provides a clearer regulatory environment for stablecoins, Fiserv’s motive can lead to long-term revenue streams in areas like cross-border payments and treasury management.

FI’s Strong Liquidity Position

The company’s liquidity position is impressive. In the second quarter of 2025, Fiserv’s current ratio was 1.09, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 1.06. The metric hovers close to the industry average of 1.15. A current ratio exceeding 1 positions FI well to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

Fiserv Robust Top & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FI’s 2025 sales is $20.9 billion, suggesting a 9.2% year-over-year rally. The same is anticipated to rise 8.1% in 2026. The consensus estimate for earnings is set at $10.23 per share for 2025, indicating a 16.3% year-over-year increase, with an additional 16.4% hike expected in 2026.

FI’s Profitability Lags Industry

Return on equity (ROE) is a profitability metric that assesses how effectively a company utilizes shareholders' equity to generate earnings. By the end of the second quarter of 2025, FI registered a decent ROE of 19.7%, staying lower than the industry’s 48.6%.

Fiserv's standalone ROE is impressive. However, when compared with the industry, investors might find it unappealing. This sentiment may prompt them to consider investing in Sezzle and Mastercard, with ROEs of 58.2% and 40.3%, respectively.

Competition & Macroeconomic Headwinds Threaten Fiserv

FI acquired First Data in 2019 to boost its presence in the merchant segment. This segment has a higher growth rate than its financial service segment due to the swift expansion of digital payments and e-commerce. However, the merchant segment draws significant competition from rivals, including FIS and Global Payments, and other startups.

On the macroeconomic front, we find FI sensitive to consumer spending, directly affecting the company. With the U.S. inflation rising 3.1% year over year in July, we expect consumer spending to decline. People spending less will result in fewer merchant processing transactions, impacting the FI’s top line. Furthermore, if the expected interest rate cut in the upcoming months comes into fruition, inflation may increase, thus reducing consumer spending even further.

Stay Put & Hold FI for Now

Fiserv appears to be a strong contender in the current market, willing to test the waters with the stablecoin market. Favorable legislation has made it easier for the company to envision a long-term growth plan. The company displays a strong liquidity position with optimistic top and bottom-line outlooks.

There is no denying that these positives are highly appealing. However, FI’s profitability position is questionable as it lags the industry. Furthermore, the company is subject to fierce competition, with macroeconomic headwinds expected to affect the top line.

After weighing the pros and cons, we advise investors to adopt a smarter approach and avoid adding the FI stock to their portfolio for now. Potential buyers are encouraged to hold off on investing until market conditions prove fully favorable.

FI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

