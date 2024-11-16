Fiserv Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Fiserv, Inc. (FI) provides payments and financial technology services. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. With a market cap of around $120 billion, Fiserv's operations span the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.

The fintech giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. Fiserv stock prices have soared 58.7% on a YTD basis and 72.6% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) rally of 24.7% in 2024 and 32.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Narrowing the focus, Fiserv has also outperformed the Global X FinTech ETF’s (FINX) surge of 25.6% in 2024 and 54.5% over the past 52-week period.

Shares of Fiserv rose 1.3% after the release of its better-than-expected Q3 earnings on Oct. 22. The company reported a robust 15% year-over-year growth in organic revenues, primarily driven by the impressive strength of its merchant solutions segment. Fiserv’s overall revenues grew 7% year-over-year to $5.2 billion, while its product revenues grew by a remarkable 13.1% year-over-year to $978 million.

Meanwhile, Fiserv has also reported robust growth in profitability, with its adjusted EPS increasing 17.3% year-over-year to $2.30 and surpassing analysts’ bottom-line estimates by a notable 2.2%, bolstering investors’ confidence.

For the current fiscal, ending in December, analysts expect Fiserv to report a 16.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $8.77. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

FI stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the 36 analysts covering the stock, 26 recommend a “Strong Buy,” four advise “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago when 25 analysts recommended “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Oct. 29, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a “Buy” rating on FI while raising the price target to $244 - the Street-high price target. This suggests a potential upside of 15.7%.

Fiserv’s mean price target of $216.18 represents a premium of only 2.5% to current price levels.

