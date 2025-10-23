Fiserv Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Fiserv, Inc. FI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

FI’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.2%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Fiserv’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is expected to rise 10.2% from the same quarter last year to $5.4 billion.

We anticipate Merchant Solutions to generate $3 billion in revenues, indicating 20% year-over-year growth. Growth of Clover is likely to have been the primary mover of this segment’s revenues. We are pretty bullish on Fiserv’s newly launched Commerce Hub plug-in, built on Adobe Commerce, to have benefited this segment as well.

Our estimate for revenues from Financial Solutions is $2.6 billion, hinting at a 6.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Higher demand for real-time payments and surging transaction volumes of STAR and ACCEL debit networks are expected to have supported this segment.

We have anticipated $4.7 billion in revenues generated from Processing and Services, indicating a 10% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the Product segment revenues, our expectation is $1.2 billion, implying a 20.5% year-over-year surge.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.66, indicating a 15.7% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says About FI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of -0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.36 per share, implying an 88.8% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Rollins ROL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an 11.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 32 cents per share, suggesting 10.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. ROL surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters, met twice and missed once, with an average beat of 0.03%.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.