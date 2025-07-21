Fiserv Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Fiserv, Inc. FI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, before market open.

FI’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 2.1%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Fiserv’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is expected to rise 8.5% from the same quarter last year to $5.2 billion. The consensus estimate for EPS is set at $2.42, indicating a 13.2% year-over-year increase.

We anticipate Merchant Solutions to generate $2.8 billion in revenues, hinting at 6.2% year-over-year growth. Clover’s growth is likely to have been one of the prominent reasons behind this segment’s improvement. Beside that, signing more financial institutions as merchant referral partners, and adding new and existing enterprise merchant clients to FI’s Commerce Hub platform are expected to have been the other growth drivers.

Our estimate for revenues from Financial Solutions is $2.5 billion, suggesting a 14.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Factors such as gaining leadership in issuing and banking, increased adoption of CashFlow Central and XD, and advancing cross-Fiserv solutions are expected to have fueled this segment’s growth.

We have estimated $4.5 billion in revenues generated from Processing and Services, indicating a 9.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the Product segment revenues, our anticipation is $1 billion, implying a 12.7% year-over-year improvement.

What Our Model Says About FI

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FI has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Equifax EFX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.92 per share, implying a 5.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.2%. (See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 22.

S&P Global SPGI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at 3.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.3%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.23 per share, implying a year-over-year rally of 4.7%.The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.