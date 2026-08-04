Fiserv is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open.

FISV has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average negative surprise of 0.4%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Fiserv’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $5.1 billion, relative to the year-ago quarter’s $5.2 billion. The consensus mark suggests a 2.8% fall from the year-ago quarter’s actual. While merchant solutions is expected to deliver slightly elevated revenues from the year-ago quarter, the top line is likely to have been weakened by the sharp fall in financial solutions’ revenues.

The consensus estimate for merchant solutions revenues is pinned at $2.6 billion, hinting at a marginal uptick from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect the primary growth factor to have been Clover platform expansion. Healthcare and Professional Services launched in March 2026 showed progress, which we anticipate to have continued in the second quarter of 2026 as well.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchant solutions operating income is $791.4 million against the year-ago quarter’s $914 million. It reflects a sharp 13.4% year-over-year decline. Rising personnel costs, driven by client-facing workforce expansion and higher operating expenses incurred to fund investments, are the prominent reasons that are likely to have led to this cut.

For financial solutions, the consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, suggesting a 6.3% year-over-year decline. We anticipate non-recurring project and implementation fees to have led to this downturn.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the financial solutions segment’s operating income is pegged at $970.9 million, while it logged $1.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. This underscores a sizable 22% year-over-year slide from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growing expenses associated with funding core improvements, Finxact infrastructure, Vision Next and CashFlow Central are likely to have affected the operating income.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.89 per share, suggesting a 23.5% year-over-year tailspin from the year-ago quarter’s actual of $2.47. Incremental expenses from investments fueling long-term client growth are expected to have affected the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About FISV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Thomson Reuters TRI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $1.9 billion, hinting at a 7.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a 9.1% rally from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Over the four trailing quarters, the company has an average earnings surprise of 3.1%.

TRI has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

Dave Inc. DAVE: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $169.8 million, suggesting a 28.9% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is $3.69 per share, indicating 17.5% growth. DAVE beat the consensus estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 45.8%.

DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.