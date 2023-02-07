Fiserv Sees Higher Results In FY23 - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - Financial technology services provider Fiserv Inc. (FISV), while reporting higher fourth-quarter results, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2023 forecast, expecting higher earnings and organic revenues.

For the year, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $7.25 to $7.40, representing growth of 12 percent to 14 percent.

On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.29 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent for fiscal 2023.

Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv said, "Heading into an uncertain 2023, we remain confident in our role as a strategic provider and partner in the banking and payments ecosystem. ….Recent client wins, high recurring revenue and our focus on productivity position us well for our 38th consecutive year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth."

