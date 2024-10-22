Fiserv reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.30, consensus $2.26

Reports Q3 revenue $5.22B, consensus $4.9B. “We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which showcases strength across both our Merchant and Financial Solutions segments and several significant new wins,” said Frank Bisignano, chairman, president and CEO of Fiserv (FI). “This performance is anchored in the privileged position we hold at the crossroads of two ecosystems – merchants and financial institutions – which are increasingly interconnected.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.