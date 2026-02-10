Fiserv Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline 7% Y/Y

Fiserv, Inc. FISV has reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

FISV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7% but declined 20.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1% and dipped 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv’s stock has declined 54.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 15.2% drop and against the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 12.3%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Fiserv's Quarterly Details

FISV reported $4.3 billion in processing and services revenues. The metric moved down marginally on a year-over-year basis while meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues in the product segment were $1 billion, rising 3.6% from the year-ago quarter and beating the consensus estimate of $999.6 million.

FISV recorded $2.5 billion in adjusted revenues from merchant solutions, up 1.5% year over year. However, the metric missed the consensus mark of $2.6 billion. The company registered $816 million in operating income, down 1.6% year over year and missing the consensus estimate of $833.9 million.

From the financial solutions segment, Fiserv logged adjusted revenues of $2.4 billion, marking a 1.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion. The company recorded $997 million in operating income, declining 19.7% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $992.3 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of FISV

Fiserv exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $798 million compared with $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The long-term debt was $27.8 billion compared with $28.9 billion in the preceding quarter.

FISV generated $1.9 billion in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $1.6 billion. Capital expenditure was $442 million.

Fiserv's 2026 Guidance

For 2026, management anticipates organic revenue growth of 1-3%. The guidance for EPS is $8-$8.3. The mid-point ($8.15) of the guided range is higher than the consensus mark of $8.12.

Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Gartner, Inc. IT has reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.94 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% but decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% year over year.

Equifax Inc.EFX has reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX posted $2.09 in EPS, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This marked a 1.4% dip from the fourth quarter of 2025. The company recorded $1.6 billion in its top line, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.3%. Revenues spiked 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.