Fiserv Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Despite Strong Segments

Fiserv, Inc. FI has reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.3 from non-recurring items) of $2.3 beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and gained 17.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose a tad on a year-over-year basis.

The FI stock has gained 25.4% over the past three months, outperforming the 11.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 5.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Fiserv's Quarterly Details

Processing and services’ revenues of $4.2 billion increased 5.7% on a year-over-year basis and missed our estimate of $4.3 billion. Revenues in the Product segment were $978 million, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual and surpassing our expectation of $947.7 million.

Revenues from Merchant Acceptance were $2.5 billion, growing 9.3% year over year and meeting our estimated figure. The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.4 billion, a 4.9% increase from the year-ago quarter and meeting our estimate.

The operating margin for the Merchant acceptance segment was 37.7%, up 290 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating margin for the Financial Solutions segment was 47.4%, increasing 40 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of FI

Fiserv exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, flat with the third quarter of 2023. The long-term debt was $24.1 billion compared with $24.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024. FI generated $2.2 million in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $1.9 billion. Capital expenditure was $402 million. The company repurchased 7.6 million shares for $1.3 billion in the quarter.

Fiserv's 2024 Guidance

The company has updated its 2024 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to $8.73-$8.80 from $8.65-$8.80 mentioned at the end of the previous quarter. The mid-point ($8.77) of the updated guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $8.75. Fiserv updated its year-over-year earnings per share growth guidance to 16-17% from the 15-17% stated at the end of second-quarter 2024. FI updated its year-over-year organic revenue growth guidance from the 15-17% mentioned at the end of the previous quarter to 16-17%.

