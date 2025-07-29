Fiserv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins, Revenues Miss

Fiserv, Inc. FI delivered mixed second-quarter 2025 results on the back of a robust segmental revenue performance and strong margins.

The earnings beat, however, failed to impress the market as the company’s shares declined 15.7% since the release of results on July 23.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 beat the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Processing and services revenues of $4.3 billion increased 4% year over year. This falls short of our estimate of $4.5 billion. The product segment’s revenues were $1.2 billion, up 25.3% from the same quarter last year. This exceeds our estimate of $1.1 billion.

Merchant Solutions' revenues reached $2.6 billion, a 9.7% increase from the previous year. However, this is below our estimate of $2.8 billion. Revenues of this segment were driven by Clover growth through new products, new markets, new partners and new geographies.

Furthermore, continued scaling of the company’s industry-leading distribution, adding new and existing enterprise merchant clients to its Commerce Hub platform, and driving VAS penetration improved the segment’s performance.

The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.6 billion, a 7.2% rise from the year-ago quarter. This exceeds our estimate of $2.5 billion. Strong growth in Zelle transactions, increasing demand for real-time payments, and rising transaction volumes of STAR and ACCEL debit networks drove revenues in this segment.

Currently, Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Earnings Snapshots

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV posted adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and rising 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The top line amounted to $4 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX registered adjusted earnings of $2 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increasing 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The company registered revenues of $1.5 billion, beating the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increasing 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Fiserv, Inc. (FI)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

