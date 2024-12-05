News & Insights

Fiserv price target raised to $235 from $215 at BTIG

December 05, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $235 from $215 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on FinTech names. BTIG tends to favor companies that have “unique sources” of growth beyond net-new customers or year-over-year consumer volume growth, and pockets of fintech should be defensive if there is weak consumer spending, and vice versa, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

