Fiserv price target raised to $235 from $215 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $235 from $215 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model following the earnings report.
