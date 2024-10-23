News & Insights

Fiserv price target raised to $224 from $183 at RBC Capital

October 23, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $224 from $183 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Fiserv continues to display the durability of its growth in the face of a slowing consumer spending environment, which it can continue to offset through both VAS – Value-Added Services – penetration, expansion of its verticalized software set, and unique advantage in distribution, especially as it looks to bring Clover into international markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

