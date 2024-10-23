Fiserv price target raised to $223 from $187 at Argus

Argus analyst Stephen Biggar raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $223 from $187 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s operating margins expanded on good cost control and moved above the 40% level, and Fiserv raised operating margin expansion goals for 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased 2024 and 2025 earnings estimates post the report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FI:
- Fiserv price target raised to $224 from $183 at RBC Capital
- Fiserv price target raised to $230 from $200 at TD Cowen
- Fiserv price target raised to $225 from $180 at KeyBanc
- Fiserv price target raised to $220 from $215 at Wells Fargo
- Fiserv price target raised to $220 from $200 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.