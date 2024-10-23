News & Insights

Fiserv price target raised to $223 from $187 at Argus

October 23, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Argus analyst Stephen Biggar raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $223 from $187 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s operating margins expanded on good cost control and moved above the 40% level, and Fiserv raised operating margin expansion goals for 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased 2024 and 2025 earnings estimates post the report.

