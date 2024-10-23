News & Insights

Fiserv price target raised to $220 from $200 at Baird

October 23, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $220 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were good, with EBIT beating on revenue nearly in line, and EPS/revenue guidance raised; they like the stock as a steady grinder.

Read More on FI:

