Fiserv price target raised to $220 from $200 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $220 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were good, with EBIT beating on revenue nearly in line, and EPS/revenue guidance raised; they like the stock as a steady grinder.

