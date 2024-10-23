Fiserv price target raised to $220 from $200 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $220 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were good, with EBIT beating on revenue nearly in line, and EPS/revenue guidance raised; they like the stock as a steady grinder.
- Fiserv price target raised to $200 from $195 at Jefferies
- Fiserv price target raised to $215 from $200 at BTIG
- Morning Movers: 3M gains and GE Aerospace falls following third quarter results
- Fiserv reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.30, consensus $2.26
- Fiserv narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.73-$8.80 from $8.65-$8.80
