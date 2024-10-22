News & Insights

Stocks

Fiserv price target raised to $200 from $195 at Jefferies

October 22, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $200 from $195 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm sees “a largely as-expected” quarter, aside from the Financial Solutions segment miss and Q4 EPS implied guidance that was “slightly below” the Street view, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.