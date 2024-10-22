Fiserv price target raised to $200 from $195 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $200 from $195 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm sees “a largely as-expected” quarter, aside from the Financial Solutions segment miss and Q4 EPS implied guidance that was “slightly below” the Street view, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

