Fiserv Posts 16% EPS Jump in Q2

Fiserv (NYSE:FI), a major provider of financial technology and payment solutions, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 23, 2025. The release highlighted adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, a 16 % increase from last year and ahead of the $2.44 analyst estimate. Adjusted revenue reached $5.20 billion, just topping the $5.19 billion consensus. In addition to double-digit earnings growth, the company delivered improved operating margins, but also saw some margin pressure in the Merchant Solutions segment due to increased international investments. Overall, the quarter demonstrated broadly-based growth, new launches in digital assets, and affirmed a stable financial outlook.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.47 $2.44 $2.13 16.0% Revenue (Non-GAAP) $5.20 billion $5.19 billion $4.79 billion 8.0% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 39.6% 38.4% 1.2 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(Six Months Ended June 30) $1.55 billion $1.48 billion 4.6% EPS (GAAP) $1.86 $1.53 22.0%

Business Description and Strategic Focus

Fiserv delivers payment processing, merchant acquiring, and account processing solutions to banks, credit unions, and merchants worldwide. Its technology powers card transactions, digital banking, and commerce for a wide range of clients. The company's operations are divided into two main segments: Merchant Solutions, which serves businesses across the globe, and Financial Solutions, which supports financial institutions with technology for account management and digital banking.

Recent business initiatives center on innovation, integration, and expanding relationships. Key priorities include developing artificial intelligence-enabled fraud mitigation, launching new digital assets services, and broadening reach with omnichannel tools. Fiserv is also investing in product integration such as platforms that combine banking and payment capabilities, and growing its international presence, particularly through acquisitions and value-added product launches.

Quarterly Review: Growth, Margins, and New Initiatives

The second quarter showed higher revenue in both operating segments. Merchant Solutions, which includes payment acceptance platforms and merchant services, reported revenue up 10 % compared to the prior year. This increase was driven by continued international expansion, growth in the Clover point-of-sale (POS) business, and the addition of vertical-specific solutions like Clover Hospitality, which targets upper-market restaurants with specialized payment hardware and software.

The operating margin in Merchant Solutions, however, narrowed by 2.0 percentage points from a year earlier. The company cited increasing investment in global expansion and costs linked to product launches as main contributors. While revenue expanded in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the mix of new-market costs reduced segment profitability. Fiserv completed its full acquisition of AIB Merchant Services in Ireland, further solidifying its European merchant business. Management noted the need for future margin recovery as new international operations scale up.

Financial Solutions, covering card issuing, account processing, and digital banking tools, achieved revenue growth of 7 %, with segment operating margin up 2.8 percentage points to 48.7 %. This margin expansion reflected a more profitable service mix and renewed client deals, including banking platform rolls outs and card-issuing wins such as Target Circle Card and a multi-year renewal with Banquist Banking Group. Demand for digital banking products increased with launches of the XD platform and Cash Flow Central, which helps clients manage working capital with real-time analytics.

Innovation remains at the heart of corporate strategy, highlighted this period by the announced launch of a digital asset platform and the company's own U.S. dollar-based stablecoin, FIUSD. This platform aims to let financial institutions and merchants access blockchain-based payments and assets in a secure, regulated environment—though the financial impact is likely to emerge over several periods, given the early adoption stage of these products. Additional investments were made in artificial intelligence, primarily in optimizing payment authorization and fraud detection. No material regulatory or compliance issues surfaced during the quarter, but ongoing international expansion means operational risks from changing rules remain in focus.

Financial Outlook and Forward-Looking Considerations

Fiserv refined its full-year 2025 guidance with organic revenue growth now expected at around 10 %, versus a prior range of 10-12 %. The company maintained its adjusted earnings per share outlook at $10.15 to $10.30, translating to growth of 15-17 % on last year's base. Management cited a strong client pipeline, expanding product set, and solid margin profile as drivers behind these affirmations, though they did note tightening the revenue range reflects a measured approach in light ofglobal marketconditions and expected investment spend.

Investors should continue to track margin performance in Merchant Solutions, the success of international growth, and progress on digital asset initiatives. Share repurchases remained active, with $2.2 billion returned in the quarter and $4.4 billion in the first half, while debt levels rose in connection with these buybacks and recent acquisitions. Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

