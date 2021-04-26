US Markets
FISV

Fiserv partners with Brazil's Caixa Economica Federal in card deal

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Payments company Fiserv has reached a deal with Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal to offer its card services to the bank's clients, according to a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Payments company Fiserv FISV.O has reached a deal with Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal to offer its card services to the bank's clients, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The deal estimates a total payment volume processed of 457 billion reais ($84.06 billion) throughout the next 20 years. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

($1 = 5.4364 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FISV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular