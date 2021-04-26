Fiserv partners with Brazil's Caixa Economica Federal in card deal
SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Payments company Fiserv FISV.O has reached a deal with Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal to offer its card services to the bank's clients, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The deal estimates a total payment volume processed of 457 billion reais ($84.06 billion) throughout the next 20 years. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
($1 = 5.4364 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFISV
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources
- Biden to Propose Hike in Capital Gains Taxes to Pay for More Child Care