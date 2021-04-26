Fiserv partners with Brazil's Caixa Economica Federal in card deal

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Payments company Fiserv FISV.O has reached a deal with Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal to offer its card services to the bank's clients, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The deal estimates a total payment volume processed of 457 billion reais ($84.06 billion) throughout the next 20 years. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

($1 = 5.4364 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

