Fiserv Names CEO Frank Bisignano New Chairman, As Denis O'Leary To Retire

(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), a payments and financial services technology provider, said on Thursday that it has elected its CEO Frank Bisignano as the new Chairman to succeed Denis O'Leary, who is retiring from the service with effect from May 18.

In addition, the company said it has elected Doyle Simons, a current director, as lead independent director.

Both Bisignano and Simons are scheduled to assume their respective roles on May 18.

