Markets
FI

Fiserv Maintains Guidance For 2025

April 24, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI) said it continues to expect organic revenue growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings per share of $10.10 to $10.30, representing growth of 15% to 17%, for 2025. The company maintained guidance for 2025, with anticipated acceleration in the back-half of the year reflecting the timing of key strategic initiatives.

"We are off to a good start in 2025 with a series of large client wins, four strategic acquisitions, and a focus on execution and growth," said Mike Lyons, President and incoming CEO of Fiserv.

First quarter GAAP earnings per share was $1.51, an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $2.14. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter GAAP revenue increased 5% to $5.13 billion compared to the prior year period, with 5% growth in the Merchant Solutions segment and 6% growth in the Financial Solutions segment. Adjusted revenue increased 5% to $4.79 billion. Organic revenue growth was 7% in the first quarter of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.