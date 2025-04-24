Fiserv Maintains Guidance For 2025

(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI) said it continues to expect organic revenue growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings per share of $10.10 to $10.30, representing growth of 15% to 17%, for 2025. The company maintained guidance for 2025, with anticipated acceleration in the back-half of the year reflecting the timing of key strategic initiatives.

"We are off to a good start in 2025 with a series of large client wins, four strategic acquisitions, and a focus on execution and growth," said Mike Lyons, President and incoming CEO of Fiserv.

First quarter GAAP earnings per share was $1.51, an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $2.14. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter GAAP revenue increased 5% to $5.13 billion compared to the prior year period, with 5% growth in the Merchant Solutions segment and 6% growth in the Financial Solutions segment. Adjusted revenue increased 5% to $4.79 billion. Organic revenue growth was 7% in the first quarter of 2025.

