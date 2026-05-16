Fiserv Investor Day Sets AI, Clover Roadmap to Revive Growth and Top $12 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) executives used the company’s 2026 Investor Day to outline a medium-term plan aimed at restoring what CEO Mike Lyons described as Fiserv’s historical identity as a “constant compounder,” while acknowledging recent service, product delivery and client retention challenges.

Lyons said the company completed a comprehensive review last fall that identified “real issues” in client service, product delivery, technology resilience and capital allocation, but also confirmed that “the underlying strength of our franchise was intact.” The company’s response is the “One Fiserv” action plan, which Lyons said is anchored in five pillars: client focus, Clover growth, product delivery and innovation, AI-driven transformation through Project Elevate, and disciplined capital allocation.

Lyons said Fiserv is tracking to its financial expectations and expects the current quarter to mark “the trough in revenue growth,” with revenue growth accelerating into the mid-single digits over the plan period. He said the company continues to benefit from its role as “intelligent technology infrastructure” for financial institutions and merchants, processing nearly 1 billion transactions per day for clients.

Medium-Term Targets Emphasize Revenue Growth, Margins and Cash Flow

CFO Paul Todd said Fiserv reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, calling the year a transition period. He said the company expects adjusted revenue to decline in the low single digits in the first half of 2026, followed by 6% to 8% year-over-year growth in the second half, supporting full-year adjusted revenue growth of 1% to 3%.

For the 2026 through 2029 period, Todd laid out a financial framework that includes:

Compounded adjusted revenue growth of 4% to 6% from a 2026 base.

Adjusted operating margin above 37% by 2029.

More than $13.5 billion of free cash flow from 2027 through 2029.

Adjusted earnings per share of more than $12 in 2029.

Free cash flow conversion of approximately 90% of adjusted net income.

Todd said baseline operating leverage should contribute roughly 150 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion over three years, while Project Elevate is expected to add more than 200 basis points by 2029 through net cost reductions of $500 million. He said Fiserv expects to use the majority of excess cash for share repurchases while reducing gross leverage toward the low end of its 2.5 times to 3 times target range.

Clover Remains Central to Merchant Growth Plan

Takis Georgakopoulos, co-president responsible for Merchant Solutions, said the merchant business processed $4.6 trillion of transactions in 2025 and supports 3.9 million small businesses, including 900,000 Clover merchants. He said Fiserv has been consolidating its merchant infrastructure around Commerce Hub, a cloud-native platform that is live with $200 billion in gross payment volume across 40 markets.

Georgakopoulos said Clover generated $3.3 billion in 2025 revenue across Fiserv’s SMB, processing and enterprise segments. He described the company’s goal as making Clover “the true operating system for small businesses,” supported by hardware updates, vertical software, horizontal value-added services, international expansion and efforts to convert non-Clover SMB clients.

Fiserv expects Clover gross payment volume growth to rise above 10% and reach the upper end of a 10% to 15% medium-term range, Georgakopoulos said. Clover revenue is expected to grow 15% to 20% annually, helped by value-added services, Clover Capital, Clover Savings and conversion of non-Clover clients. Merchant Solutions overall is expected to grow 6% to 8% over the medium term, with enterprise in the mid-single digits and processing roughly flat.

Georgakopoulos also highlighted AI adoption inside the merchant organization, saying 40% of engineers use AI daily and 25% of code is written by AI, with a goal of moving both figures close to 100% by year-end. He said AI is helping Fiserv modernize services, improve speed to market and build products tied to agentic commerce.

Financial Solutions Focuses on Stabilization and Modernization

Dhivya Suryadevara, co-president responsible for Financial Solutions, said the segment serves more than 6,000 clients globally across banking, digital payments and issuing. She said the banking business has faced “service and delivery issues,” adding, “We have a service problem, not a technology problem, and it’s very much solvable.”

Suryadevara said Fiserv has committed to no forced core migrations and is moving toward modular, core-agnostic capabilities that clients can adopt on their own timelines. Banking delivers $2.4 billion in revenue and serves more than 3,500 financial institutions, according to Suryadevara, who said Fiserv is number one in U.S. core and digital banking.

In digital payments, Suryadevara said Fiserv generated nearly $4 billion in 2025 revenue and supports payment platforms, consumer payment rails and value-added services. She said 41 of the top 50 U.S. banks use Fiserv’s consumer payment solutions. In issuing, she said the company generated more than $3.3 billion in 2025 revenue and serves 25 of the top 50 U.S. credit issuers and 80% of U.S. private-label issuers.

Financial Solutions is expected to grow adjusted revenue at a 2% to 4% medium-term compound annual rate, Suryadevara said, with banking at or slightly below the low end of the range and payments and issuing toward the higher end.

AI, Embedded Finance and Stablecoin Highlighted as New Growth Areas

Executives repeatedly pointed to AI as both a cost-efficiency tool and a product opportunity. Lyons said Fiserv announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI and is using AI to improve authorization rates, fraud prevention, service, testing and product delivery.

Suryadevara introduced agentOS, a platform in beta that allows financial institutions to deploy AI agents across systems of record with banking-grade controls. She said early pilots include commercial loan onboarding with First Interstate Bank and reporting automation with Boulder Dam Credit Union.

Fiserv also highlighted opportunities at the intersection of Merchant Solutions and Financial Solutions, including embedded finance, a two-sided liquidity network, on-us transactions and data products. Georgakopoulos said Fiserv’s bank- and merchant-friendly stablecoin, FYUSD, is expected to go live this summer and will support use cases such as real-time settlement, cross-border remittances, B2B payouts and programmable money.

As part of its capital allocation review, Fiserv announced plans to sell a majority stake in its ATM servicing and related businesses to Bridgepoint Group for approximately $300 million in after-tax proceeds, while retaining a 49% equity stake in a new joint venture. Todd said the business has an annual revenue run rate of about $200 million, with a flat revenue trajectory and margins similar to Fiserv overall.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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