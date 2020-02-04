Fiserv Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $247 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $784 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 161.3% to $4.05 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $784 Mln. vs. $671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $4.05 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

