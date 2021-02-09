Fiserv Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $300 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $886 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $3.83 billion from $4.05 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $886 Mln. vs. $779 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.