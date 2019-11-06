Fiserv Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $198 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $710 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 122.0% to $3.13 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $710 Mln. vs. $611 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $3.13 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.98 to $4.02

