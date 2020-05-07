Markets
FISV

Fiserv Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $392 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $684 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 151.3% to $3.77 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $684 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.77 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FISV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular