Fiserv Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $392 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $684 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 151.3% to $3.77 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $684 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.77 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

