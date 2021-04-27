Fiserv Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $304 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $797 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.76 billion from $3.77 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $797 Mln. vs. $684 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 to $5.50

