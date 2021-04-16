Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Fiserv's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fiserv is:

2.9% = US$975m ÷ US$33b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fiserv's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Fiserv's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Accordingly, Fiserv's low net income growth of 2.1% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fiserv's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:FISV Past Earnings Growth April 16th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FISV fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Fiserv Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Fiserv can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

