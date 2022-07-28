Fiserv, Inc. Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 9.5%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) defied analyst predictions to release its second-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$4.5b arriving 9.5% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.92, 4.5% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:FISV Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Fiserv's 27 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$16.8b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 28% to US$4.07. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.99 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$122, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Fiserv analyst has a price target of US$152 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$95.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 27% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. It's pretty clear that Fiserv's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Fiserv following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Fiserv's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fiserv. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Fiserv analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Fiserv (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.