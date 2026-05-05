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Fiserv Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

May 05, 2026 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $571 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $851 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $958 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $5.027 billion from $5.130 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $571 Mln. vs. $851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $5.027 Bln vs. $5.130 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.00 To $ 8.30 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 3 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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