Fiserv Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $894 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $683 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $5.11 billion from $4.76 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $894 Mln. vs. $683 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.11 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.65 to $8.80

