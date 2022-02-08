Fiserv Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share on organic revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.44 per share on revenue growth of 7.3 percent to $16.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

