Fiserv Gears up to Report Q3 Earnings: How is the Stock Placed?

Fiserv, Inc. FI is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, before market open.

FI’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Fiserv’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $4.9 billion, suggesting a 6.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is believed to have been driven by growth in organic revenues across the Merchant Acceptance and Financial Solutions segments.

We expect Merchant Acceptance and Financial Solutions revenues to grow 9.1% and 5.6% year over year to $2.5 billion and $2.4 million, respectively. An improved performance in the Merchant Acceptance is likely to have been fueled by a surge in Clover revenues. Growth in Zelle transactions and higher demand from clients for FedNow and RTP integration are anticipated to have driven the Financial Solutions segment. The estimate for Corporate and other revenues is pegged at $299 million, implying a 4.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Our estimate for Processing and Services revenues is $4.3 billion, indicating a 6.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our estimate for revenues from the Product segment is pegged at $947.7 million, suggesting 9.6% growth on a year-over-year basis.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.2, implying 14.8% growth on a year-over-year basis. Strong revenue growth and operating margin expansion are likely to have driven the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About FI

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FI has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

